Court explains reasons for acquitting Thaksin in lèse-majesté case

The prosecution presented testimony from police officers and Anant Laolerdvorakul, confirming that the clip indeed showed Thaksin speaking.

Although the full version of the interview was not provided as evidence, the court found that the video and testimony were sufficient to establish that Thaksin had given the interview, and there was no credible evidence to prove the clip had been doctored.

As for the content of Thaksin’s statements, the court examined whether they could be interpreted as defaming, insulting, or inciting hatred against King Bhumibol Adulyadej (King Rama IX).

The court noted that the statements did not directly reference the King by name or use royal language, but rather referred to third parties such as "he," "councillors," "soldiers," "Palace Circle," and "people in the palace."

The prosecution’s expert witness on language and other external witnesses were found to have potential biases against Thaksin, and thus their testimony was considered unreliable.

The court further noted that during the investigation, some witnesses, including police officers, had expressed doubts about the sufficiency of evidence to press charges, as the authenticity of the video clip could not be definitively confirmed.