Phumtham concerned Cambodia talks unlikely to resolve quickly

On whether positive signs could be expected after Cambodia previously accepted some conditions, Phumtham pointed out that problems had emerged concerning barbed wire fences.

“What troubles us most is that the Cambodian side often says something different from what was agreed,” he said, adding that such behaviour was not new, recalling similar patterns when he previously served as defence minister.

He confirmed that Thailand has been gathering all necessary evidence and noted that Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is currently in Geneva to meet committees linked to the Ottawa Convention, bringing with him evidence of Cambodia’s violations.

“We are calm, peaceful and firm in protecting our sovereignty. Our instructions have always been to collect evidence whenever incidents occur. International responses to our position have been quite positive,” Phumtham said.

He insisted that Thailand’s stance remained clear: “While Cambodia may say whatever it likes, the international community can see the reality.”