Phumtham rejects Anwar’s request to deploy more international observers to Thailand

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday that he had rejected a request from his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, to send more international observers to monitor the ceasefire in Thailand.
Phumtham said Anwar called him on Tuesday, proposing the deployment of additional international observers, arguing that there was much work the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT) could not do alone.
Phumtham explained that he turned down the request, stating that the border conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia were issues between the two parties, and Thailand would not allow interference by outsiders.
He added that the ceasefire observation should be carried out by the ASEAN IOT, as agreed upon during the recent General Border Committee meeting in Malaysia.
Phumtham further stated that if the ASEAN IOT wanted more staff for the observation operations, they must use military attaches from ASEAN embassies or personnel from the eight ASEAN embassies.
“I told him that we don’t allow outsiders to take part in the operations,” Phumtham said. He noted that Anwar understood his point.
It was reported that Cambodia had asked Malaysia to send more observers, alleging that Thai troops had been trying to provoke border clashes.
Phumtham added that if the ASEAN IOT wanted more staff, the issue could be raised at the next General Border Committee meeting on September 10.
While Cambodia alleged that Thai troops provoked the fighting, the Thai government maintained that provocations actually came from Cambodia’s side, including the use of clandestine landmine attacks and rallying civilians to provoke Thai soldiers along the border.
Phumtham reiterated that the Thai government was doing its best to avoid war and said the international community understood Thailand’s peaceful stance well.