Phumtham rejects Anwar’s request to deploy more international observers to Thailand

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday that he had rejected a request from his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, to send more international observers to monitor the ceasefire in Thailand.

Phumtham said Anwar called him on Tuesday, proposing the deployment of additional international observers, arguing that there was much work the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT) could not do alone.

Phumtham explained that he turned down the request, stating that the border conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia were issues between the two parties, and Thailand would not allow interference by outsiders.