Origins of the Thai-Cambodian border dispute at Chong An Ma

In 2011, during the Preah Vihear dispute, Cambodia, taking advantage of Thailand's military focus, secretly built the Ta Om monument and gradually transformed it from a temporary structure to a permanent one. As the Cambodian population expanded, including house constructions and the monument’s development, the Thai military made multiple attempts to resolve the issue through negotiations and protests, utilising military and foreign ministry channels a total of 65 times, but Cambodia ignored the efforts. This situation caused significant frustration for the military in the region.

In 2012, both governments agreed to elevate the area to a permanent border crossing point. Investors began planning to build a casino, but security agencies opposed the proposal.

They proposed relocating the community further down the hill, but Cambodia refused, halting the progress of further action. Security agencies warned that this would lead to future problems and proposed closing the trade point.

However, Ubon Ratchathani opposed the closure, citing the negative impact on cross-border trade and tourism.

The argument of “humanitarian concern” and “impact on border trade and tourism,” which led to neglecting national security, has resulted in long-term issues.

" Hopefully, this will serve as a lesson for all sectors of Thailand to recognise and address these issues both now and in the future," Maj Gen Nutt concluded.



