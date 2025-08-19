Cambodian troops disrupt ASEAN IOT observation at Chong An Ma

Cambodian troops on Tuesday attempted to disrupt an observation of the border situation at Chong An Ma in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, by a team of ASEAN observers, protesting that they had not been informed of the visit in advance.

Officers of the Second Army Area led a delegation of media representatives and officials from the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT) to visit Chong An Ma on Tuesday morning. The IOT includes representatives from Brunei, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

The Thai military escorted the delegation to the site where Cambodian troops had previously intruded to cut razor wire laid by Thai soldiers to safeguard Thai territory. The Thai side said such actions violated the ceasefire conditions.