Cambodian troops disrupt ASEAN IOT observation at Chong An Ma

Cambodian troops on Tuesday attempted to disrupt an observation of the border situation at Chong An Ma in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, by a team of ASEAN observers, protesting that they had not been informed of the visit in advance.
Officers of the Second Army Area led a delegation of media representatives and officials from the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT) to visit Chong An Ma on Tuesday morning. The IOT includes representatives from Brunei, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.
The Thai military escorted the delegation to the site where Cambodian troops had previously intruded to cut razor wire laid by Thai soldiers to safeguard Thai territory. The Thai side said such actions violated the ceasefire conditions.
The military also explained that the Chong An Ma pass had served as a temporary border crossing for two decades, where Thais and Cambodians could meet and trade. Under a 2000 memorandum of understanding, the area was designated a no-man’s land where no buildings could be erected. However, Cambodian intrusions had led to the construction of houses, a community and even a statue in the zone.
During earlier border clashes, Thai troops secured the area in line with Thai maps, cordoning it off with razor wire and reclaiming territory from Cambodian control. The recaptured section contained around 80 Cambodian-built houses.
When the delegation arrived at the site on Tuesday, a group of Cambodian troops confronted them, expressing displeasure that they had not been notified in advance of the visit.
A Thai military officer told the Cambodian soldiers to withdraw, stressing that they should show respect and politeness to the IOT delegation.