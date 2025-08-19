ASEAN IOT visits Pha Mo E Dang, key site in territorial dispute

Officers from the Second Army Region briefed the IOT on areas of past clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops.

Following the ceasefire on July 28, evidence of troop movements was found, including the relocation of Cambodian forces using motorcycles and vehicles in the Phra Wihan Temple and Chong Don Ao areas. A total of 194 movements were recorded.

From August 13 to the present, 20 Type 72 landmines and other munitions were recovered, and 77 drone incursions by Cambodian forces were detected in the Phra Wihan and Phu Makua areas.