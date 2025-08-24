Phumtham orders nationwide readiness as tropical storm Kajiki approaches

Phumtham, who also serves as Director of the National Command Centre for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the strong tropical storm Kajiki is currently located in the upper South China Sea, about 570 kilometres from Dong Hoi in Vietnam.
The storm is moving west at a speed of 20 km/h and is expected to intensify as it moves into the Gulf of Tonkin, before gradually weakening after making landfall in northern Vietnam on August 25–26.
The storm is forecast to bring widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, across the upper Northeast, North, Central, East, and western South regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, between August 24–27.
Phumtham said he had ordered all 76 provincial governors, in their capacity as provincial disaster prevention and mitigation directors, along with the BMA, to coordinate closely with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).
A joint “war room” has been set up in each province to assess the situation. If conditions worsen, governors will instruct district chiefs and local administrators to activate emergency response plans, which have been regularly reviewed and rehearsed.
Measures include evacuation to safe zones, provision of food and basic necessities, and the clearance of water drainage channels in flood-prone areas.
In provinces where large billboards or tall structures are installed, officials have been instructed to coordinate with owners to check structural stability and dismantle any that could pose risks to public safety.
Phumtham further warned that heavy and prolonged rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in hillside areas and low-lying communities.
Village headmen and community leaders are required to raise awareness among residents through local broadcast towers and all available communication channels, while also warning them against false information spread by ill-intentioned parties.
“For provinces along the Andaman coast and the Gulf of Thailand, authorities must closely monitor sea conditions. If high waves are detected, measures such as placing warning flags to restrict swimming, assessing passenger and fishing boat operations, and coordinating the return of vessels to safe harbours must be enforced,” Phumtham said.
He added that the Interior Ministry remains deeply concerned for the safety of the public and is working with local and national partners to ensure round-the-clock protection. Citizens seeking updates or assistance can call the 1784 disaster hotline at any time.