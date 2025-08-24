Phumtham orders nationwide readiness as tropical storm Kajiki approaches

Phumtham, who also serves as Director of the National Command Centre for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the strong tropical storm Kajiki is currently located in the upper South China Sea, about 570 kilometres from Dong Hoi in Vietnam.

The storm is moving west at a speed of 20 km/h and is expected to intensify as it moves into the Gulf of Tonkin, before gradually weakening after making landfall in northern Vietnam on August 25–26.

The storm is forecast to bring widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, across the upper Northeast, North, Central, East, and western South regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, between August 24–27.