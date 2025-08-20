Phumtham and Anwar discuss border situation and IOT

He emphasised that Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the IOT operates by the principles and framework agreed upon during the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held on August 7, 2025.

The IOT is still in its initial phase, and any suggestions regarding its operations can be submitted for consideration at the next GBC meeting in the coming month for further evaluation.

Phumtham also expressed gratitude to ASEAN Chair and Prime Minister Anwar for his efforts in helping resolve the situation positively and reiterated Thailand’s readiness to support peaceful resolutions based on the Thai-Cambodian bilateral discussion framework.