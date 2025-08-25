Second Army chief warns Cambodian troops: will be fired upon if encroaching on Thai soil

Boonsin authorises immediate retaliation

Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said on Monday that he has authorised Thai soldiers to open fire immediately if they spot Cambodian troops encroaching on Thai territory.

“If they violate our sovereignty, we’ll open fire,” Boonsin said.

He added that Cambodian soldiers had previously intruded as a fast-moving unit, prompting him to issue a clear policy: any incursion or attempt to plant landmines would be met with instant retaliation.

Cambodian troops spotted near Hill 350

Boonsin was responding to reporters’ questions about intelligence reports that Cambodian soldiers from the Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) were closely monitoring Thai troop patrols.