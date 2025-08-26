First Army Area keeps 24-hour watch at Ban Nong Chan, barbed wire unchanged

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025

The First Army Area has stepped up round-the-clock monitoring along the Ban Nong Chan border in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district following unrest caused by Cambodian villagers.

The move followed a statement on Monday (August 25) by Cambodian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Lt Gen Maly Socheata, who accused Thai soldiers of attempting to lay barbed wire in Chouk Chey village, Ou Beichaon subdistrict, Ou Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province.

The area lies opposite Ban Nong Chan, Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo.

First Army Area keeps 24-hour watch at Ban Nong Chan, barbed wire unchanged

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree rejected the allegations, stressing three key points:

  • On territorial sovereignty
    He affirmed the area in question lies within Thai sovereignty but has been subject to Cambodian encroachment for over 20 years. The land was once used to shelter Cambodian refugees fleeing war, some of whom never returned after the conflict ended, creating a prolonged land dispute.
     
  • On the ceasefire agreement
    Cambodia claimed Thailand violated commitments made at the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting on August 22 between Cambodia’s Fifth Military Region and Thailand’s First Army Area, where both sides agreed not to expand disputed areas.
    Winthai countered that Thailand’s actions did not expand the dispute but addressed long-contested land under the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU 43), under which Thailand has lodged continual protests for over a decade. Despite Thailand’s proposal at the latest RBC meeting for joint regulation of the disputed area, Cambodia declined to cooperate.
     
  • On use of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC)
    Cambodia insisted that disputes should be resolved through the JBC. Winthai reiterated Thailand’s readiness to proceed via this mechanism. However, while awaiting surveys and demarcation, both parties are bound by MOU 43, which prohibits altering the landscape. He accused Cambodia of breaching this by encouraging settlements and the construction of homes in disputed areas, some of which fall clearly within Thai territory.

 

First Army Area keeps 24-hour watch at Ban Nong Chan, barbed wire unchanged

Winthai emphasised that Thailand remains committed to peaceful resolution under JBC and RBC frameworks, but could not ignore repeated violations. 

He added that Thailand would defend its sovereignty and the safety of its citizens, while continuing to present facts and engage with the international community to ensure accurate understanding and preserve peace.

First Army Area keeps 24-hour watch at Ban Nong Chan, barbed wire unchanged

Escalation at Ban Nong Chan

The First Army Area issued a clarification on the Thai-Cambodian border incident at Ban Nong Chan village, Sa Kaeo province, on Monday afternoon. 

It said Burapha Task Force troops had placed barbed wire temporarily to secure the Sa Kaeo provincial delegation during its land inspection, in line with security protocols to demarcate the border. The army stressed the measure was not intended to provoke unrest or confrontation.

The Burapha Task Force has since explained the operation to Cambodian authorities to prevent misunderstanding. Once the inspection was completed, the unit restored the site to its original condition. 

First Army Area keeps 24-hour watch at Ban Nong Chan, barbed wire unchanged

The First Army Area emphasised that the incident was a misunderstanding on the Cambodian side, and that Thai troops acted with caution, strictly within the law and in line with international relations, to prevent escalation and maintain order.

Reports said the commotion began after Cambodian authorities broadcast loudspeaker announcements urging villagers to gather in the disputed zone, joined by Cambodian soldiers and forestry and land officials. 

When some villagers arrived, a minor clash ensued as they attempted to dismantle the Thai barbed wire barrier. They also threw objects at Thai soldiers, injuring one officer who was trying to maintain order.

Crowds from the Cambodian side continued to swell, heightening tension. Thai troops reinforced their positions to prevent escalation, while Cambodian authorities reportedly played loud patriotic music over speakers to boost villagers’ morale.

First Army Area keeps 24-hour watch at Ban Nong Chan, barbed wire unchanged

As of Tuesday morning, the First Army Area said it had maintained round-the-clock surveillance of the Ban Nong Chan border throughout the night.

It confirmed that the situation in the area had returned to normal and that the barbed wire barrier already in place remains unchanged.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy