First Army Area keeps 24-hour watch at Ban Nong Chan, barbed wire unchanged

Winthai emphasised that Thailand remains committed to peaceful resolution under JBC and RBC frameworks, but could not ignore repeated violations.

He added that Thailand would defend its sovereignty and the safety of its citizens, while continuing to present facts and engage with the international community to ensure accurate understanding and preserve peace.

Escalation at Ban Nong Chan

The First Army Area issued a clarification on the Thai-Cambodian border incident at Ban Nong Chan village, Sa Kaeo province, on Monday afternoon.

It said Burapha Task Force troops had placed barbed wire temporarily to secure the Sa Kaeo provincial delegation during its land inspection, in line with security protocols to demarcate the border. The army stressed the measure was not intended to provoke unrest or confrontation.

The Burapha Task Force has since explained the operation to Cambodian authorities to prevent misunderstanding. Once the inspection was completed, the unit restored the site to its original condition.

The First Army Area emphasised that the incident was a misunderstanding on the Cambodian side, and that Thai troops acted with caution, strictly within the law and in line with international relations, to prevent escalation and maintain order.

Reports said the commotion began after Cambodian authorities broadcast loudspeaker announcements urging villagers to gather in the disputed zone, joined by Cambodian soldiers and forestry and land officials.

When some villagers arrived, a minor clash ensued as they attempted to dismantle the Thai barbed wire barrier. They also threw objects at Thai soldiers, injuring one officer who was trying to maintain order.

Crowds from the Cambodian side continued to swell, heightening tension. Thai troops reinforced their positions to prevent escalation, while Cambodian authorities reportedly played loud patriotic music over speakers to boost villagers’ morale.

As of Tuesday morning, the First Army Area said it had maintained round-the-clock surveillance of the Ban Nong Chan border throughout the night.

It confirmed that the situation in the area had returned to normal and that the barbed wire barrier already in place remains unchanged.