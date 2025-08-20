Ban Nong Chan: A historical landmark once home to a Cambodian refugee camp

According to Nation TV, the village, once known as the Nong Chan Refugee Camp or "Camp 511," stands as a key historical site along the Thai-Cambodian border. It reflects the changes in the region and the fate of refugees who were once sheltered in Thailand.
Back in 1979, following the war and Vietnam's invasion of Democratic Kampuchea, a large number of Cambodians fled, facing hunger and danger. They crossed the border into Thailand, where Ban Nong Chan was established as one of the largest refugee camps. By August of that year, over 13,000 refugees were living in the area.
The camp not only provided refuge, but also became a hub for distributing food and rice seeds. This effort was made possible through the cooperation of international aid organisations such as the Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) and the United Nations (UN), which supplied seeds, farming tools, and fishing equipment to help refugees restart their lives in Thailand.
The "Ban Nong Chan and UN Pond" remains a significant symbol from this time. The pond, dug by the UN, provided much-needed water for the refugees and stands as proof that this land has always been part of Thailand.
However, the peace in the camp was short-lived. Between 1980 and 1986, the camp was attacked several times by Khmer Rouge forces and Vietnamese troops, leading to fierce fighting, forced evacuations, and heavy losses. Thai soldiers were tasked with repelling the attackers and regaining control of the area.
As the situation stabilised, some refugees were relocated to other camps, such as Site 3 Ang Sila, Khao I Dang, and Sa Kaeo 2, while others either resettled in third countries or returned to Cambodia.
Yet, some refugees chose to remain in Ban Nong Chan, where Thailand's government, under Gen Chatichai Choonhavan’s "turning battlefield into trade field" policy, encouraged their integration. This allowed Cambodia to gain a stronger foothold in the area, eventually leading to territorial claims and the current border dispute.
Thai villagers who once lived freely on their land are now being arrested when they enter what was once their own land, with accusations of "trespassing." Meanwhile, former refugees, who once sought shelter in Thailand, now accuse Thai soldiers of being the invaders.
The question lingers: Is it justifiable for those who once received refuge from Thailand to now claim ownership and accuse Thai citizens of encroachment on land that was once theirs?
Thus, Ban Nong Chan is no longer just a small border village; it is a historical landmark that underscores the reality that this land has always been Thai territory, and that it once served as a sanctuary for refugees, not a Cambodian territory as is now claimed by some.