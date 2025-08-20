Ban Nong Chan: A historical landmark once home to a Cambodian refugee camp

According to Nation TV, the village, once known as the Nong Chan Refugee Camp or "Camp 511," stands as a key historical site along the Thai-Cambodian border. It reflects the changes in the region and the fate of refugees who were once sheltered in Thailand.

Back in 1979, following the war and Vietnam's invasion of Democratic Kampuchea, a large number of Cambodians fled, facing hunger and danger. They crossed the border into Thailand, where Ban Nong Chan was established as one of the largest refugee camps. By August of that year, over 13,000 refugees were living in the area.

The camp not only provided refuge, but also became a hub for distributing food and rice seeds. This effort was made possible through the cooperation of international aid organisations such as the Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) and the United Nations (UN), which supplied seeds, farming tools, and fishing equipment to help refugees restart their lives in Thailand.

The "Ban Nong Chan and UN Pond" remains a significant symbol from this time. The pond, dug by the UN, provided much-needed water for the refugees and stands as proof that this land has always been part of Thailand.