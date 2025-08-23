Foreign Ministry affirms Ban Nong Chan is Thai territory, cites past protests against Cambodian encroachment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday clarified Cambodia’s accusations that Thailand violated its sovereignty by erecting barbed wire in the Ban Nong Chan area of Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said the area was originally used as a temporary shelter for Cambodian refugees fleeing conflict in 1981. Over time, however, Cambodia expanded settlements beyond the designated area, in violation of the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU 43). Thailand repeatedly lodged protests against this encroachment, but Cambodia failed to respond.

Nikorndej explained that Thailand’s barbed wire fence was erected to safeguard Thai sovereignty and protect citizens, particularly against the laying of anti-personnel landmines by Cambodian forces. He stressed that this action did not contravene agreements reached at the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia, where both sides agreed to refrain from building or expanding military infrastructure across the border.