Thailand reaffirms sovereignty over Ban Nong Chan area amid Cambodian encroachment

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (August 19) released a statement in support of recent comments from the Royal Thai Army regarding the Ban Nong Chan area in Sa Kaeo Province.

The Ministry highlighted Thailand’s continued restraint over several years in dealing with Cambodian encroachment on Thai territory, which originally served as a temporary refuge for Cambodians fleeing conflict. However, the area has expanded over time despite persistent Thai protests, as it encroaches further into Thai land, violating the MOU 2000.

The Ministry underscored the following points:

Restraint and Commitment to Dialogue: Thailand has shown the utmost restraint for years, maintaining a mature and neighbourly approach, preferring to resolve disputes through proper bilateral frameworks such as the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC). In contrast, Cambodia has used its people to encroach illegally and provocatively on Thai territory.