Army clarifies viral video of concrete post is not Thai–Cambodian border marker

Following the circulation of a social media video showing an excavator removing a concrete post, sparking speculation it might be a Thai–Cambodian border marker.
The Royal Thai Army confirmed on Monday (August 18 2025) that the structure in question was not an official boundary post established by the Siam–French Boundary Commission in 1919–1920.
The Army explained that authentic Thai–Cambodian boundary markers have fixed dimensions of 40 cm by 40 cm, standing 1 metre above ground with a foundation buried 80 cm deep. Each side bears inscriptions in three languages:
Facing Thailand: Thai (“Krung Siam”) on the top line, French in the middle, and Khmer at the bottom.
Facing Cambodia: Khmer on the top line, French in the middle, and Thai at the bottom (“Krung Cambodia”).
Both lateral sides also carry the trilingual inscriptions, with the Thai text reading “Daen Tor Daen” (“border to border”), and each marker has a clearly engraved boundary number on top.
The Army urged the public to follow updates only through official channels such as the Army Spokesperson Team, the Royal Thai Army page, and the Second Army Area page, which directly oversees the situation and can provide accurate and timely information.