Army clarifies viral video of concrete post is not Thai–Cambodian border marker

Following the circulation of a social media video showing an excavator removing a concrete post, sparking speculation it might be a Thai–Cambodian border marker.

The Royal Thai Army confirmed on Monday (August 18 2025) that the structure in question was not an official boundary post established by the Siam–French Boundary Commission in 1919–1920.

The Army explained that authentic Thai–Cambodian boundary markers have fixed dimensions of 40 cm by 40 cm, standing 1 metre above ground with a foundation buried 80 cm deep. Each side bears inscriptions in three languages: