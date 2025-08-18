Thai Army accuses Cambodia of using civilians to encroach on Thai sovereignty at Ban Nong Chan

Major General Winthai Suwaree, Army Spokesman, responded to Cambodian complaints regarding Thai soldiers installing razor wire fences near Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province. Cambodian villagers claimed the area belonged to them.

Winthai clarified that the land in question lies within Thai territory at Ban Nong Chan, Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, between boundary markers 46 and 47. He explained that the issue has two dimensions:

1. Disputed boundary area: Both sides have yet to agree on the placement of boundary markers. Cambodia claims the current positions were moved into their territory, which requires resolution through bilateral mechanisms such as the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).

2. Refugee settlement history: During Cambodia’s internal conflict in the late 1970s, Thailand allowed Cambodian civilians to temporarily seek refuge on Thai soil for humanitarian reasons. However, some never returned after peace was restored and continued to live within Thai territory. Cambodia has since encouraged its citizens to build permanent settlements, both within the disputed zone and inside uncontested Thai territory, in violation of agreements.

3. Purpose of razor wire: The installation of razor wire is not to demarcate the border but to reinforce troop security, especially against infiltration and the planting of landmines targeting Thai forces. It is purely a defensive measure to strengthen Thai military positions.