Thai-built armoured carriers and repair teams join border operations

Reflecting on her success in over 40 years of international trade, she attributed much of it to her ability to “read people.” “I have always travelled alone to negotiate. People ask why. The answer is because I know who I need to talk to and how to approach them,” she explained.

She recalled once presenting products in an Arab country, where everyone dressed identically, and it was unclear who held power. “You had to observe to know who was the ruler, who was the son, or who had real authority. Luckily, I have never missed the right person in 40 years,” she said.

Nopparat revealed that she also applies Chinese physiognomy and astrology to assess potential clients, categorising them into four types:

Facial expressions, which indicate character.

The way a person walks.

Their tone of voice and manner of speaking.

Overall body language.

“That’s how I have built trust and won contracts worldwide,” she added, smiling.

“In the past, you will have seen that there is only one Thai woman who travels alone, negotiates alone, and has managed to sell to armies around the world. Today, I sell to 46 militaries globally, not to private firms, only to armies, even to the United Nations. Foreigners say I am an impressive woman, someone worth following. But Thais say I am not a woman to be emulated,” Madam Tank said with a smile.

While she is famous for her use of physiognomy and astrology, she insists it is only a supporting tool. “It’s not the main factor, just a component. When doing business, you must know who to talk to, the one who listens. That requires instinct. But what makes you succeed is knowing your work: understanding armoured vehicles, the types of track connectors, the strengths and weaknesses of each model, and which terrain they are best suited for. This knowledge, combined with reading people, is what closes deals,” she explained.

Recalling her first trip to Arab states, she said preparation and adaptability were vital. “When I first went to sell in the Middle East, I didn’t yet know their systems. But I follow the principle: ‘know yourself, know your enemy, and you will win every battle.’ Women were not allowed into military sites, so I relied on reading people. I could guess who the ruler was and who was his son.”

She recounted a striking encounter: “The ruler asked me about his son. I told him his son had a ‘third eye’, a mark on his forehead symbolising great power. Wherever he went, prosperity followed. The ruler was delighted to hear this and asked me what I wanted in return. I said I wanted permission to visit the army. He immediately gave me the pass.”

Madam Tank stressed that this is a psychological principle that must be learned. “A father always loves his son. If we can use that point, it makes negotiations smoother. But beyond psychology, you must also have instinct,” she explained.

After gaining a pass to visit an Arab army, she recalled facing suspicion. “They thought I was a woman spy. Why would I suddenly want to see their military? I had to divert their attention. So I told them I wanted to see their camel army. I had never seen one before.”

Her research had revealed that the camel unit was based in the desert, along a road lined with military equipment. This gave her a rare chance to observe their arsenal and understand what weapons systems they used. “Once we know what they have, we know what to sell. That’s how Chaiseri has secured contracts for over 40 years,” she said.

Today, Chaiseri supplies armoured vehicles to 46 armies worldwide, though restrictions remain. Some neighbouring countries are off-limits due to historical conflicts and national security concerns, while major power dynamics also prevent sales to certain militaries. Still, Nopparat said the company will continue developing defence technology to meet global demand, create jobs, and strengthen Thailand’s security industry.

Her career achievements have also been recognised at home and abroad. She has received multiple awards from the Thai prime ministers, including:

Outstanding Exporter Award for Original Product Design, from Thaksin Shinawatra (August 29, 2006).

Outstanding Exporter Award for Trademarked Products, from Gen Surayud Chulanont (September 19, 2007).

Excell Design Award 2008 (Demark), from Samak Sundaravej (August 25, 2008).

Internationally, she was honoured with the Most Promising Award for Product Quality from the UAE government in 2004.



