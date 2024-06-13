Army denies plan to cut septic tank cleaning cost from conscripts’ pay

The Royal Thai Army has clarified questions being raised about deductions from conscripts' salaries, including the cost of cleaning a septic tank, saying the documents were merely for the unit's consideration and had not been approved or implemented.

Deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, Colonel Richa Suksuwanon, issued the clarification on Thursday in response to a leaked document about deductions from conscripts' salaries, especially 500 baht as fees for cleaning a septic tank.

He explained that the document had originated from one of the new-recruit training units and was intended for use in a meeting to discuss the appropriateness of managing recruits' expenses. It has not been approved, and no deductions from the recruits' salaries have been made as per the listed items in the document.