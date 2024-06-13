Army denies plan to cut septic tank cleaning cost from conscripts’ pay

The Royal Thai Army has clarified questions being raised about deductions from conscripts' salaries, including the cost of cleaning a septic tank, saying the documents were merely for the unit's consideration and had not been approved or implemented.
Deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, Colonel Richa Suksuwanon, issued the clarification on Thursday in response to a leaked document about deductions from conscripts' salaries, especially 500 baht as fees for cleaning a septic tank.
He explained that the document had originated from one of the new-recruit training units and was intended for use in a meeting to discuss the appropriateness of managing recruits' expenses. It has not been approved, and no deductions from the recruits' salaries have been made as per the listed items in the document.
After the unit held a meeting to review the expense items, they adjusted the list to exclude utility costs (including cleaning the septic tank) totalling 990 baht, ensuring that each recruit receives 6,170 baht.
The incident had led to public misunderstanding regarding the conscripts' rights. The Royal Thai Army is ready to participate in a thorough investigation to verify the facts, Richa said.
"In this case, the Royal Thai Army has tasked the 2nd Army Area with forming a committee to conduct further investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, an order has been issued to transfer the commander of the 22nd Logistics and Support Battalion, the unit responsible for recruit training, to assist with duties at the 2nd Army Area. This measure is intended to ensure transparency in the investigation process," Richa said.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stated that “deducting utility expenses, such as septic tank cleaning fees of 500 baht per person, from the salary was unacceptable. It is inappropriate and should not have happened, and such practices are entirely unacceptable," he said.
Defense Minister Sutin Klungsang stated that the issue of conscripts' income is a key policy matter, and he has prioritised it since taking office. He particularly emphasised the need to incentivise individuals to volunteer for military service. Sutin reiterated that salary deductions for unofficial items, such as personal expenses, are prohibited and are not part of the policy. He has issued directives at all levels.
Jirayu Huangsap, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said that there were over 200 recruit training units in the Royal Thai Army, and none had ever charged fees for septic tank cleaning. He said that this issue was currently under investigation.
“If any wrongdoing by any unit is found, the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Thai Army will take disciplinary action by the regulations," Jirayu said.