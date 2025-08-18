Army deploys military medical teams to assess and support troops’ mental health after border clashes

The Royal Thai Army has tasked the Army Medical Department and military hospitals to deploy specialised support units known as M-MCATT (Military Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Team) to care for soldiers stationed at operational bases along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The teams are carrying out physical health checks and psychological assessments following recent ceasefire agreements, with the aim of easing anxiety, identifying risk factors, and ensuring timely treatment and recovery for those in need.

This initiative is part of the Army’s comprehensive medical support strategy across three operational phases:

1. Pre-deployment:

Before troops are deployed, medical teams conduct health screenings to ensure physical and mental readiness. They provide training on epidemic prevention and occupational hazards, and supply medical kits and first-aid equipment for immediate response in emergencies.

2. Deployment:

During missions, field medical units and mental health teams are stationed near operational zones. M-MCATT focuses on detecting signs of stress, assessing severity, offering counselling, and providing initial treatment, with referrals for specialised care as needed. The teams also provide general healthcare, epidemic monitoring, and emergency evacuation support to reduce casualties. In addition, they assist local communities, strengthening relationships and contributing to internal stability.