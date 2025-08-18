Army deploys military medical teams to assess and support troops’ mental health after border clashes

The Royal Thai Army has tasked the Army Medical Department and military hospitals to deploy specialised support units known as M-MCATT (Military Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Team) to care for soldiers stationed at operational bases along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The teams are carrying out physical health checks and psychological assessments following recent ceasefire agreements, with the aim of easing anxiety, identifying risk factors, and ensuring timely treatment and recovery for those in need.
This initiative is part of the Army’s comprehensive medical support strategy across three operational phases:
1. Pre-deployment:
Before troops are deployed, medical teams conduct health screenings to ensure physical and mental readiness. They provide training on epidemic prevention and occupational hazards, and supply medical kits and first-aid equipment for immediate response in emergencies.
2. Deployment:
During missions, field medical units and mental health teams are stationed near operational zones. M-MCATT focuses on detecting signs of stress, assessing severity, offering counselling, and providing initial treatment, with referrals for specialised care as needed. The teams also provide general healthcare, epidemic monitoring, and emergency evacuation support to reduce casualties. In addition, they assist local communities, strengthening relationships and contributing to internal stability.
3. Post-deployment:
After missions, the teams continue monitoring, particularly for injured or bereaved soldiers and their families. Psychological support and follow-up health checks are conducted to assess the impact of deployment in high-risk zones. Rehabilitation programmes help restore both physical and mental well-being and prevent long-term stress disorders or trauma.
M-MCATT assessments categorise soldiers into three groups: green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk), and red (high risk). Personnel classified as high risk are immediately referred for medical and psychological care.
The Army emphasises that the mental health of its troops is vital to the success of its missions. The M-MCATT teams will continue regular on-site evaluations to safeguard soldiers’ readiness in all aspects.