Thai Army shows landmine proof, rejects Cambodia’s disinformation at border

The Royal Thai Army’s 2nd Army Area Operation Centre on Saturday provided a comprehensive update on the situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border as of 2pm of August 16, 2025.



1. Visit of Foreign Diplomats to the Border Area

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Royal Thai Army and the 2nd Army Area, organized a visit by diplomats from 33 countries. These included States Parties to the Mine Ban Convention, donor nations, and supporting organizations.

The purpose was to allow the diplomats to observe first-hand evidence that Cambodia has used landmines against Thai personnel. During the visit, the Thai side presented clear proof of landmine deployment and explained the current security situation.

The diplomats expressed understanding of the facts presented. They stated they would report this information to their respective governments and share it with the international community, ensuring that the truth will be widely recognized.