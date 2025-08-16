Thai Army shows landmine proof, rejects Cambodia’s disinformation at border

The Royal Thai Army’s 2nd Army Area Operation Centre on Saturday provided a comprehensive update on the situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border as of 2pm of August 16, 2025.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Royal Thai Army and the 2nd Army Area, organized a visit by diplomats from 33 countries. These included States Parties to the Mine Ban Convention, donor nations, and supporting organizations.
The purpose was to allow the diplomats to observe first-hand evidence that Cambodia has used landmines against Thai personnel. During the visit, the Thai side presented clear proof of landmine deployment and explained the current security situation.
The diplomats expressed understanding of the facts presented. They stated they would report this information to their respective governments and share it with the international community, ensuring that the truth will be widely recognized.
The area of Chong An Ma remains hazardous, with the presence of unexploded ordnance and landmines placed by Cambodian forces. Thai Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams have been conducting continuous clearance operations in the area.
Despite this, Cambodia has failed to cooperate. Furthermore, on 15 August 2025, Cambodia escorted a group of foreign Military Attachés into this dangerous zone. This act not only placed foreign personnel at risk but may also constitute the deliberate use of Military Attachés as human shields, in violation of international norms.
On 15 August 2025, online media from Cambodia reported that Cambodian troops had seized territory along the border, destroyed roads, and removed the Thai national flag.
Verification by Thai authorities confirmed that the area in question is Decho Boas Bao village, located approximately 500 meters inside Cambodian territory opposite Chong Sam Tae. The flagpole shown in the circulated images was in fact a Cambodian military flagpole, edited to appear as if it carried the Thai flag.
Thailand firmly rejects this disinformation and confirms that the report is Fake News — created solely to mislead the public and distract from internal pressures within Cambodia.
Cambodian media outlets have also spread false allegations accusing Thailand of using chemical weapons. Their fabricated reports included:
The 2nd Army Area strongly emphasizes that these allegations are entirely false. Thailand has never used and will never use chemical weapons or toxic substances.
Thailand is a State Party to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and has always abided by humanitarian principles and international law.
The repeated use of such disinformation by Cambodia is a deliberate attempt to distort facts, instill fear among its own citizens, and justify evacuations from border areas. Historically, such tactics have been employed by Cambodia prior to launching military provocations. Thailand will continue to closely monitor the situation and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protect national sovereignty and security.
The Royal Thai Volunteer Centers continue to mobilize nationwide support for border troops.
These activities were carried out by Royal Volunteers, Royal Thai Volunteers, and community volunteers, who together delivered and transported the donations to Veerawatyothin Camp, Surin province.
The 2nd Army Area thanks all citizens for their continued support and reassures the public that Thailand stands firm in defending its sovereignty, maintaining peace, and protecting our people.