Thai Army and Foreign Ministry host ICRC mission to assess civilian impact of Thai-Cambodian border clashes

From August 11-14, the Royal Thai Army, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, facilitated a field mission by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to assess the humanitarian impact of clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Provincial authorities provided information and assisted in coordinating the survey, which included interviews with affected residents in Phanom Dong Rak and Kap Choeng districts of Surin, Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket, and Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani.

The ICRC conducted its work according to international standards of neutrality, without judging which side was right or wrong in the conflict. Its mission focused strictly on humanitarian objectives: gathering first-hand information on the ground and privately interviewing those directly affected, in line with the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the protection and relief of the wounded, the sick, medical and health personnel, and religious leaders.