Army detects drones, infrared lights, possible troop reinforcement

The Second Army Region operations centre reported at 2.00pm that 37 enemy drones were detected along the border and 13 further inland, along with the evacuation of Cambodian civilians from Choam Khsant district in Preah Vihear province.

Infrared lights were also detected at 10 locations, moving from behind Phanom Prasitso hill to a point 1–2 kilometres from a checkpoint, believed to be related to troop movements.

Thai forces remain stationed at operational bases within Thailand’s sovereign territory, maintaining readiness and closely monitoring the situation in line with the recent General Border Committee (GBC) agreements, the Second Army Region said.