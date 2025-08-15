Army detects drones, infrared lights, possible troop reinforcement

The Second Army Region operations centre reported at 2.00pm that 37 enemy drones were detected along the border and 13 further inland, along with the evacuation of Cambodian civilians from Choam Khsant district in Preah Vihear province.
Infrared lights were also detected at 10 locations, moving from behind Phanom Prasitso hill to a point 1–2 kilometres from a checkpoint, believed to be related to troop movements.
Thai forces remain stationed at operational bases within Thailand’s sovereign territory, maintaining readiness and closely monitoring the situation in line with the recent General Border Committee (GBC) agreements, the Second Army Region said.
Separately, in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, at 12.45am, a soldier opened fire on civilians, injuring two. Preliminary findings show that the 1623rd Infantry Company heard around 10 gunshots near a road beside a temple. A personnel check revealed that Private Ratthapoom Thepsiri had left his post without permission, taking a rifle and ammunition.
Police and military units searched the area, and at 10.40am they found a man in military uniform lying face down with an M16 rifle beside him, about 50 metres from the scene. After using a drone to reconnoitre and securing the area, the man was confirmed to be Ratthapoom, who had committed suicide with his service weapon. The cause and motive are under investigation.
On the humanitarian side, volunteer troops from the 25th Military Circle assisted in funeral rites for civilians killed in border clashes at Wat Pathum Mek in Surin. Royal Volunteer Command officials, local leaders, the 220th Suranaree Task Force unit, territorial defence volunteers, and local residents repaired homes damaged in the conflict in Sangkha district, Surin.
In Buri Ram, provincial Royal Volunteer Command officials, Lahan Sai Hospital’s mental health team, and local health volunteers visited the family of Sub Lt Thirayut Krajangthong, who was killed in the border fighting, to offer emotional support.
The Second Army Region also denied online rumours claiming Cambodian troops had removed a Thai flag and dismantled a concertina wire fence at the Sam Tae operational base near Ta Muen Thom Temple in Kantharalak district, Sisaket.
It explained that the location, about 500 metres from the border, contains a flagpole believed to belong to Cambodian forces, and images had been digitally altered to display the Thai flag. The site on the Cambodian side is part of a military historical park. No such incident occurred, and the reports were confirmed to be fake news.