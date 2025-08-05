ICRC visits Cambodian POWs in Thailand

The Royal Thai Army, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on August 5, facilitated a visit for officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regional office in Bangkok to meet with 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) at a detention facility under the responsibility of the 2nd Army Area.

The ICRC, as the leading international humanitarian agency overseeing prisoners of war, operates in accordance with universal standards, maintaining neutrality and gaining international recognition for its work.

The visit followed standard ICRC procedures and was not prompted by any specific claims from Cambodia, but rather aimed to assess the prisoners' living conditions and provide a means for communication with their families.