ICRC visits Cambodian POWs in Thailand

The Royal Thai Army, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on August 5, facilitated a visit for officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regional office in Bangkok to meet with 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) at a detention facility under the responsibility of the 2nd Army Area.
The ICRC, as the leading international humanitarian agency overseeing prisoners of war, operates in accordance with universal standards, maintaining neutrality and gaining international recognition for its work.
The visit followed standard ICRC procedures and was not prompted by any specific claims from Cambodia, but rather aimed to assess the prisoners' living conditions and provide a means for communication with their families.
This reflects Thailand's commitment to upholding international humanitarian law, particularly the Geneva Conventions of 1949, to which Thailand is a party, and underscores the country's transparency and adherence to global standards in the treatment of prisoners of war.
During the visit, the Royal Thai Army granted ICRC officials unrestricted access to meet and converse with the POWs, ensuring no time limits were imposed. Medical checks were also carried out to confirm that there had been no evidence of torture or ill-treatment, countering claims made by some media outlets that did not align with the facts.
Additionally, the Royal Thai Army provided a briefing to the ICRC delegation on the series of events leading to the capture of the Cambodian forces as prisoners of war, as well as the measures taken for their care, medical treatment, and the repatriation of injured or mentally ill prisoners on August 1, 2025.
The Royal Thai Army confirmed that all 18 Cambodian POWs are in good health, with no injuries reported. They have been provided with appropriate care, including three meals a day, safe and hygienic accommodation, and close medical attention from local doctors.
The Army strictly followed ICRC guidelines during the visit, ensuring that neither the Thai delegation nor the media were allowed to observe the meeting with the POWs. This procedure further demonstrated Thailand's commitment to transparency and its cooperative relationship with international humanitarian organisations.