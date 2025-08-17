Thai army to lead ASEAN IOT visit to Thai-Cambodian border

ASEAN observers to assess alleged ceasefire violations

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) will lead the ASEAN Interim Observation Team (IOT) to visit the Thai-Cambodian border from Monday to Wednesday. The mission aims to monitor alleged breaches of international law and ceasefire conditions by Cambodian troops, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Sunday.

ASEAN and Ottawa Convention envoys visit Si Sa Ket

Jirayu noted that the visits follow two successful trips organised earlier by the Thai government for international governments and organisations. On Saturday, ASEAN envoys and representatives from countries that ratified the Ottawa Convention visited Si Sa Ket province. The Ottawa Convention, formally known as the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction, bans the use of landmines.