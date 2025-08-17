Thai army to lead ASEAN IOT visit to Thai-Cambodian border

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) will lead the ASEAN Interim Observation Team (IOT) to visit the Thai-Cambodian border from Monday to Wednesday. The mission aims to monitor alleged breaches of international law and ceasefire conditions by Cambodian troops, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Sunday.
Jirayu noted that the visits follow two successful trips organised earlier by the Thai government for international governments and organisations. On Saturday, ASEAN envoys and representatives from countries that ratified the Ottawa Convention visited Si Sa Ket province. The Ottawa Convention, formally known as the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction, bans the use of landmines.
During the visit, envoys witnessed evidence of anti-personnel mines allegedly laid by Cambodian troops and spoke directly with affected residents. Jirayu said the Thai government believed the envoys would report their findings to their respective governments and raise the issue with the international community.
The RTA, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and Interior Ministry, also facilitated a visit by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). They assessed the humanitarian impact of cross-border attacks on civilians in Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.
ICRC representatives interviewed local residents in Phanom Dong Rak and Kab Choeng districts of Surin, Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket, and Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani. Jirayu said the visit demonstrated Thailand’s commitment to working with the ICRC to strengthen humanitarian protection mechanisms.
The ICRC gathered facts on the ground, interviewed affected civilians, and will compile a confidential report on the humanitarian impact of the conflict. The organisation will not make its findings public but will submit the report directly to both Thailand and Cambodia.