Natthaphon warns Cambodia over Ban Nong Chan barbed wire removal

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, Natthaphon referred to Monday’s incident in which Cambodian villagers tore down wire barriers along the border.

He explained that the First Army Area and Burapha Task Force had erected the barbed wire to prevent Cambodian villagers from disrupting Thai communities, ahead of a planned visit by the Sa Kaeo governor to meet local residents.

This behaviour is unacceptable under Thai law, he said, stressing that it constitutes destruction of government property under the Criminal Code. He urged authorities to take legal action to prevent a recurrence.

He added that anyone — the Burapha Task Force, the First Army Area or Sa Kaeo provincial authorities — could file a complaint. “This must not happen again as it is unacceptable to the Thai public,” he said.

Natthaphon confirmed he had ordered the Foreign Ministry to lodge a formal protest, stressing that the incident occurred on Thai sovereign territory.