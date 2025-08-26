Natthaphon warns Cambodia over Ban Nong Chan barbed wire removal

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, Natthaphon referred to Monday’s incident in which Cambodian villagers tore down wire barriers along the border.
He explained that the First Army Area and Burapha Task Force had erected the barbed wire to prevent Cambodian villagers from disrupting Thai communities, ahead of a planned visit by the Sa Kaeo governor to meet local residents.
This behaviour is unacceptable under Thai law, he said, stressing that it constitutes destruction of government property under the Criminal Code. He urged authorities to take legal action to prevent a recurrence.
He added that anyone — the Burapha Task Force, the First Army Area or Sa Kaeo provincial authorities — could file a complaint. “This must not happen again as it is unacceptable to the Thai public,” he said.
Natthaphon confirmed he had ordered the Foreign Ministry to lodge a formal protest, stressing that the incident occurred on Thai sovereign territory.
When asked if crowd dispersal measures would be taken, he admitted that the First Army Area had already deployed a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) to manage the situation. He said additional reinforcements may be required, noting that police officers were more suitable for such operations as using soldiers could appear too heavy-handed.
He further accused Cambodian forces of standing behind the crowds, saying: “We don’t need evidence — they were right there.” A protest note has already been sent and the matter will be raised at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in early September. However, he stressed that Thailand had not waited for the GBC to act.
Asked if water cannon or tear gas would be deployed, he replied that any such measures would follow established protocols. He recalled that during the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting on August 22, both sides had agreed to strengthen communication between field coordinators.
He noted that talks held yesterday between Thai and Cambodian forces had helped defuse tensions after Cambodia understood the wire was a temporary precaution rather than a new blockade.
On reports of Cambodian troop reinforcements near Preah Vihear, Natthaphon confirmed their presence but said Thailand was fully prepared.
He also affirmed the Second Army Area commander’s statement that Thai forces have authority to retaliate immediately if sovereignty is violated. “A ceasefire does not mean we will never respond. The Defence Ministry’s rules of engagement empower commanders to act if there is an incursion,” he said.
Regarding potential civilian evacuations, he said the Interior Ministry had plans in place, as shown by the establishment of evacuation centres in Surin on Monday night. While acknowledging this caused alarm, he emphasised that it was purely precautionary.
Natthaphon also dismissed concerns raised by Banteay Meanchey’s governor about Thai land titling procedures affecting border security. He stressed that land rights issuance was under the Interior Ministry, while sovereignty and security were strictly under the Defence Ministry.
“These are separate matters. On sovereignty, the Defence Ministry will never compromise,” he said.