Natthaphon pleased as Cambodia joins mine clearance and anti-scam efforts

He made these comments following a meeting discussing the 13-point ceasefire agreement reached under the Thailand-Cambodia Regional Border Committee (RBC). Natthaphon noted that Cambodia agreed to two proposals: mine clearance and anti-scammer operations.
He emphasised that this was a positive sign, referring to Cambodia's commitment at the policy level during his recent attendance at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia. However, he clarified that further assessment at the RBC level would be necessary.
Natthaphon noted that the Cambodian team for RBC talks would be small and localised, with discussions taking place in stages. On August 15-16, Cambodia met with the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command in Trat province, followed by a meeting with the First Army Area in Sa Kaeo on August 21-22.
Additionally, between August 25-27, the Cambodian team will meet with the Second Army Area. He observed that the differences in the delegation size and areas of discussion might be an opportunity for further development.
While progress has been made from the talks in Trat to those in Sa Kaeo, Natthaphon believes this represents positive central development, though success cannot be expected overnight.
He noted that ceasefire negotiations in other countries have taken years, and while no tangible outcomes have been achieved yet, the speed of progress has been quicker than expected. The Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation and GBC also acknowledge that these negotiations may take some time.
Natthaphon reflected on past concerns that Cambodia would not engage in discussions, but now Cambodia is involved in the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), GBC, and RBC.
"Today's RBC meeting proposed establishing a Thai-Cambodian Township Border Committee (TBC), which will allow local-level talks. I see this as a good development, though we need to monitor it closely and assess the results over time."
When asked about the outlook for discussions at the Second Army Area, Natthaphon was cautious but hopeful, stating that central policy would guide the process. He indicated that if the talks improve further, it would suggest positive policy direction from the centre.
Regarding Cambodia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Norng Sakal, comments on cooperation with Thailand for mine clearance, Natthaphon affirmed that this was a signal from the central government, though he acknowledged that an atmosphere of mistrust and provocation remained.
He expressed hope that the same constructive dialogue established in the First Army Area could extend to the Second Army Area.
When asked about Cambodia’s lack of response to border management, Natthaphon indicated that discussions at a higher level would be necessary for the next phase, but that further meetings could follow.
He encouraged the media to communicate any questions or concerns to the Ad Hoc Centre, which would then gather information and pass it on to the RBC for further action.