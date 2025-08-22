Natthaphon pleased as Cambodia joins mine clearance and anti-scam efforts

While progress has been made from the talks in Trat to those in Sa Kaeo, Natthaphon believes this represents positive central development, though success cannot be expected overnight.

He noted that ceasefire negotiations in other countries have taken years, and while no tangible outcomes have been achieved yet, the speed of progress has been quicker than expected. The Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation and GBC also acknowledge that these negotiations may take some time.

Natthaphon reflected on past concerns that Cambodia would not engage in discussions, but now Cambodia is involved in the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), GBC, and RBC.

"Today's RBC meeting proposed establishing a Thai-Cambodian Township Border Committee (TBC), which will allow local-level talks. I see this as a good development, though we need to monitor it closely and assess the results over time."

When asked about the outlook for discussions at the Second Army Area, Natthaphon was cautious but hopeful, stating that central policy would guide the process. He indicated that if the talks improve further, it would suggest positive policy direction from the centre.

Regarding Cambodia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Norng Sakal, comments on cooperation with Thailand for mine clearance, Natthaphon affirmed that this was a signal from the central government, though he acknowledged that an atmosphere of mistrust and provocation remained.

He expressed hope that the same constructive dialogue established in the First Army Area could extend to the Second Army Area.

When asked about Cambodia’s lack of response to border management, Natthaphon indicated that discussions at a higher level would be necessary for the next phase, but that further meetings could follow.

He encouraged the media to communicate any questions or concerns to the Ad Hoc Centre, which would then gather information and pass it on to the RBC for further action.