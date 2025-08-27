Thai Chief of Defence details Cambodia border situation at Indo-Pacific summit, supports strong fence at Ban Nong Chan

General Songwit Noonpakdee, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, spoke following his participation in the 2025 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence Conference in Phetchaburi Province on Wednesday. Co-hosted by Thailand and the United States, the meeting focused on strengthening regional security, countering diverse threats, and maximising ASEAN mechanisms amid great power competition. Twenty-nine countries attended, with Cambodia notably absent.
During the conference, Songwit reaffirmed Thailand’s role as a neutral party promoting peace, economic growth, and conflict resolution in the region. He highlighted the importance of exchanging military experiences to address multidimensional challenges, including cyber and space threats, noting that Thailand still seeks expertise in several areas.
He said multiple countries inquired about the Thai-Cambodian border situation. Thailand used the opportunity to present factual information to all participants, emphasising that every action was taken to defend the nation’s territorial interests and protect Thai citizens within the framework of international law.
Songwit stressed that while Thailand does not seek armed conflict, it must protect its sovereignty from incursions. He also addressed attempts to distort information, clarifying facts such as attacks on soldiers and civilians and the illegal placement of mines. He sought international support for demining efforts on Thai territory where Cambodian forces had planted explosives.
The General underlined that Thailand will continue professional, fact-based communication, firmly defending its sovereignty and citizens from aggression.
Regarding the border fence, Songwit confirmed that the Royal Thai Army is evaluating and implementing measures to strengthen the barrier along the Thai-Cambodian border. On August 26, army staff were deployed to Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo province to clearly communicate that the area is Thai territory. He reaffirmed that a strong barrier will be built to protect civilians and prevent incursions, and pledged full support for all actions taken by the army.