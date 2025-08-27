Royal Thai Army hits back at Cambodia over barbed wire border row

Major General Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson, responded that Thailand's placement of barbed wire for self-defence resulted from being threatened with explosive ordnance by the Cambodian side, which constitutes Cambodia's intention to violate the ceasefire agreement.

He affirmed that such operations were entirely within Thai sovereign territory. The aforementioned operations confirmed that there was no encroachment on residential areas and land belonging to citizens of Chok Chey Village on the Cambodian side, but rather it was the Cambodian side that supported Cambodian citizens in encroaching on residential areas and land belonging to Thai citizens.

The facts that occurred in Nong Chan area were that the Cambodian side supported the establishment of communities encroaching on Thai sovereign territory, which violates the MOU 2000 agreement, causing hardship to Thai citizens. Despite the Thai side's use of proper procedures to lodge protests, the Cambodian side has never responded with remedial action.

These characteristics do not indicate that the conflict area is extending into civilian community zones, as this area has been disputed for over 20 years. The Thai side has consistently used the approach of lodging protests according to the conditions of the MOU 2000 agreement, but the Cambodian side has remained indifferent.

Furthermore, according to the MOU 2000 memorandum of understanding that prohibits any actions that might change the environment in the border area, it is not the Thai side that is in violation, but rather the Cambodian side that has conducted additional construction both in terms of civilian residential buildings and shelter buildings for Cambodian soldiers.