First Army clarifies barbed wire removal was Cambodia’s unilateral proposal, not part of RBC agreement

The First Army Area has clarified reports that Thailand and Cambodia agreed to remove barbed wire fences and other obstacles during the extraordinary Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting on August 22 in Sa Kaeo.

According to the First Army Area’s statement, such proposals appeared only in Cambodia’s statements and were not included in the official joint record of the meeting.

The disputed wording was contained in a Cambodian press release in English, which claimed both sides had agreed to measures for removing barbed wire, tyres and other barriers to assist affected communities and ease civilian movement.