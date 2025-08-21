Army clarifies RBC meeting ongoing, Cambodia seeks talks with Hun Manet

Despite this, food boxes were ordered for the team, and media personnel were informed that Cambodia's delegation had yet to arrive. Some members of the press began leaving after waiting throughout the afternoon.

It was suggested that Thailand set a deadline and inform Cambodia that if they fail to attend, the international community and observers should be made aware that Thailand had made every effort to conduct the RBC meeting as a follow-up to the GBC from Malaysia, while Cambodia was responsible for the delay.

Later, the First Army Region's Public Relations Facebook page posted a clarification stating that the RBC meeting had not collapsed and was still reviewing the documents.

The meeting discussed and confirmed the implementation of the 13 agreements from the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia. Additionally, the Thai side proposed three additional points, bringing the total to 16 points, including:

Jointly clearing landmines

Collaborating to combat scammers

Correctly demarcating border areas

However, the Cambodian side did not immediately accept the additional proposals and needed to discuss them further with their leadership (Hun Manet).

Following this, the secretary teams from both sides will meet again to discuss the proposals. If an agreement is reached, both parties will sign and present it at the larger RBC meeting on Friday.

Deputy Royal Thai Army spokesman Col Ritcha Suksuwanon confirmed that the First Army Region's checks revealed that the RBC secretary-level meeting, held today at 7.00pm, continued through telecommunication and email discussions as arranged by Cambodia.

He confirmed that the process is still ongoing at the 19th Military District and that the meeting had not been cancelled.