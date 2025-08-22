RBC meeting nearly collapsed, resumed after Cambodia’s late arrival

The meeting, originally scheduled for 2.00pm at the 19th Military District Club in Sa Kaeo province, was delayed due to Cambodia’s late arrival.

Before the scheduled time, Thailand was informed by the Cambodian head of the RBC secretariat that the delegation had not yet crossed the border into Thailand and needed time to review the meeting documents.

Only six Cambodian officials had arrived in advance, crossing the border at the Klong Luk Permanent Border Crossing in Aranyaprathet district.