Thai military increases pressure on govt, Cambodia to relocate encroachers

The Thai military is reportedly dissatisfied with the government’s slow response in relocating Cambodian encroachers from Sa Kaeo’s border.
Sources revealed on Tuesday that the armed forces have decided to escalate pressure on the administration to address the issue.
The military source stated that both caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and the Sa Kaeo governor have made no progress in relocating the Cambodian communities from Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo.
The two Cambodian communities have been regarded as squatter settlements in the Ban Nong Chan area, initially established as temporary shelters for Cambodian refugees fleeing civil war decades ago.
According to the source, the Sa Kaeo governor had promised to take action by deploying forestry and provincial administration officials to place notices requiring the Cambodian residents to vacate the area or face legal consequences.
The military source emphasised that the two communities are located within Thai territory, a fact acknowledged by Cambodia in a letter from 2006. As such, the armed forces believe they have the authority to enforce action and relocate the encroachers immediately.
The military has reportedly been in talks with both the Sa Kaeo governor and Phumtham since before the Constitutional Court ousted ex-Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra last Friday. However, despite almost a week passing, no progress has been made.
As a result, the Royal Thai Army has taken decisive steps to escalate pressure on both the Thai and Cambodian governments:
Open letter sent to Cambodian government
First, the Royal Thai Army issued an open letter to the Cambodian government, urging it to relocate the Cambodian encroachers from Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo within one month. The letter warned that if the relocation does not occur, Thailand would take legal action to evict the encroachers.
The source stated that this letter is also intended to pressure the Department of Provincial Administration and the Sa Kaeo governor to prepare legal measures for the eviction.
Notification to the National Security Council
Second, the chief of defence of the Royal Thai Armed Forces sent a letter to the National Security Council (NSC) to inform them of the open letter sent to Cambodia. The NSC was advised to ensure that the relevant Thai government agencies dispatch officials to check if the Cambodians in the two communities are preparing to return to Cambodia. If they are not, the officials must be ready to arrest and deport them.