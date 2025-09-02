Thai military increases pressure on govt, Cambodia to relocate encroachers

Military frustrated with slow government response

The Thai military is reportedly dissatisfied with the government’s slow response in relocating Cambodian encroachers from Sa Kaeo’s border.

Sources revealed on Tuesday that the armed forces have decided to escalate pressure on the administration to address the issue.

The military source stated that both caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and the Sa Kaeo governor have made no progress in relocating the Cambodian communities from Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo.

Cambodian communities regarded as squatter settlements

The two Cambodian communities have been regarded as squatter settlements in the Ban Nong Chan area, initially established as temporary shelters for Cambodian refugees fleeing civil war decades ago.