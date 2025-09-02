Thai military increases pressure on govt, Cambodia to relocate encroachers

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 02, 2025

Thai military increases pressure on the government and Cambodia to relocate Cambodian encroachers from Sa Kaeo border, warning of legal action.

  • The Thai military is increasing pressure on its own government due to frustration over the slow progress in relocating Cambodian communities from border areas in Sa Kaeo province.
  • The Royal Thai Army has sent an open letter to the Cambodian government, demanding it relocate the encroachers within one month or face legal eviction by Thailand.
  • The military has also notified Thailand's National Security Council, urging it to ensure relevant Thai agencies are prepared to arrest and deport the Cambodians if they fail to leave.

Military frustrated with slow government response

The Thai military is reportedly dissatisfied with the government’s slow response in relocating Cambodian encroachers from Sa Kaeo’s border.

Sources revealed on Tuesday that the armed forces have decided to escalate pressure on the administration to address the issue.

The military source stated that both caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and the Sa Kaeo governor have made no progress in relocating the Cambodian communities from Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo.

Cambodian communities regarded as squatter settlements

The two Cambodian communities have been regarded as squatter settlements in the Ban Nong Chan area, initially established as temporary shelters for Cambodian refugees fleeing civil war decades ago.

According to the source, the Sa Kaeo governor had promised to take action by deploying forestry and provincial administration officials to place notices requiring the Cambodian residents to vacate the area or face legal consequences.

Military asserts authority over Thai territory

The military source emphasised that the two communities are located within Thai territory, a fact acknowledged by Cambodia in a letter from 2006. As such, the armed forces believe they have the authority to enforce action and relocate the encroachers immediately.

Urgency grows as government delays action

The military has reportedly been in talks with both the Sa Kaeo governor and Phumtham since before the Constitutional Court ousted ex-Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra last Friday. However, despite almost a week passing, no progress has been made.

Royal Thai Army takes matters into its own hands

As a result, the Royal Thai Army has taken decisive steps to escalate pressure on both the Thai and Cambodian governments:

Open letter sent to Cambodian government

First, the Royal Thai Army issued an open letter to the Cambodian government, urging it to relocate the Cambodian encroachers from Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo within one month. The letter warned that if the relocation does not occur, Thailand would take legal action to evict the encroachers.

The source stated that this letter is also intended to pressure the Department of Provincial Administration and the Sa Kaeo governor to prepare legal measures for the eviction.

Notification to the National Security Council

Second, the chief of defence of the Royal Thai Armed Forces sent a letter to the National Security Council (NSC) to inform them of the open letter sent to Cambodia. The NSC was advised to ensure that the relevant Thai government agencies dispatch officials to check if the Cambodians in the two communities are preparing to return to Cambodia. If they are not, the officials must be ready to arrest and deport them.
