New city plan exposes Ban Nong Chan land grab at Thai-Cambodian border

While stressing that the projects are backed by private capital rather than governments, Dao claimed that the governor of Banteay Meanchey has played a key role in facilitating land seizures.

She said residents were paid to dismantle barbed-wire fencing along disputed areas, reinforcing Cambodia’s claim to contested plots.

Dao noted that if Kamnan Lee wished to take full possession, he could have the governor of Banteay Meanchey certify ownership and evict the 200 households on the Thai side. She added that the villagers were only permitted to stay temporarily, working as sugarcane cutters or transporting contraband goods.

She emphasised that Kamnan Lee’s operations were not linked to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, but added that once the project is completed, offerings of 30–50 million baht would likely be made.

If the investors are Chinese, they could also be rewarded with the honorary title of oknha or even Cambodian citizenship, she said.

Ban Nong Chan has long been a sensitive border area. Dao recalled its past as a refugee camp and later a hub for smuggling and call-centre operations allegedly run by Kamnan Lee.

She confirmed that officials had always been aware of such activities, but with military and police units rotating frequently, illegal operations were widespread.

When asked whether Thailand could reclaim the land, Dao expressed confidence, arguing that most structures in the disputed zone were flimsy shacks without legal deeds, and that Cambodian settlers themselves knew the status was insecure.

Despite facing a defamation suit from Je Rat and fearing retaliation, Dao insisted she was unafraid. “This is Thailand, not Cambodia. I believe in Thai authorities’ protection,” she said.

Dao added that she never intended to return to Cambodia. “We love the Thai people, and the Khmer love them too – though only some,” she said.

She stressed that she spoke out only to help ordinary villagers. “I am not worried. Even if I go to prison for defamation, I will accept it. We must fight this through the law. Everything I have said is the truth.”