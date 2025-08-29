Martial law declared in Ban Nong Chan amid fears of unrest

Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatiwong Na Ayutthaya, Commander of the Burapha Task Force, signed an official announcement on Thursday (August 28) to establish a peacekeeping area in response to unrest caused by Cambodian citizens in Thailand.

The announcement highlighted reports that Cambodia had led its citizens to instigate disturbances in Ban Nong Chan, Non Mak Mun sub-district, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province. In light of these developments, it was deemed necessary to deploy military forces, police, civilians, and all Thai citizens to protect the country from the ongoing threat, safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of the Thai people and their property.