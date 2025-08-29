Violators of martial law in Ban Nong Chan face severe penalties, including imprisonment or life sentence

The Burapha Task Force has outlined the procedures for handling violations of these measures:

1. Border crossing incursions will be dealt with under the Immigration Act by the Immigration Bureau.

2. Tearing down barbed wire will be treated as property damage under Section 360 of the Penal Code, punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. If any items, such as barbed wire, are stolen, charges of theft of government property under Section 335 (10) will apply.

3. If the incursion impacts Thailand’s sovereignty, the individuals involved may face charges under Section 119 of the Penal Code or as accomplices under Section 119 and Section 129, punishable by death or life imprisonment.

4. In cases of violence or attempted murder within Thailand’s borders, perpetrators will face criminal prosecution under the Penal Code.

This morning (August 28), the atmosphere in Ban Nong Chan was calm, despite small groups of nationalistic citizens occasionally arriving for symbolic activities. The military has implemented strict control measures and has prohibited the use of loudspeakers in the area.

At the same time, the general public is still allowed to visit, under the oversight of security forces ensuring public order.