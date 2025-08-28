Natthaphon orders evacuation of crowds from Ban Nong Chan ahead of potential clashes

Speaking on Thursday, he expressed concerns about escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, particularly regarding the movement of crowds from both sides into the area.

He stated that the First Army had been directed to work with the public to foster understanding, as authorities were concerned about the safety and well-being of those involved.

He suggested that discussions through the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) could help resolve the situation.

Natthaphon emphasized that it was crucial for people to leave the area to avoid potential clashes, which would be difficult to control. However, he was optimistic that the situation would not affect ongoing negotiations, though he acknowledged that further escalation could have an impact.