Natthaphon orders evacuation of crowds from Ban Nong Chan ahead of potential clashes

Speaking on Thursday, he expressed concerns about escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, particularly regarding the movement of crowds from both sides into the area.
He stated that the First Army had been directed to work with the public to foster understanding, as authorities were concerned about the safety and well-being of those involved.
He suggested that discussions through the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) could help resolve the situation.
Natthaphon emphasized that it was crucial for people to leave the area to avoid potential clashes, which would be difficult to control. However, he was optimistic that the situation would not affect ongoing negotiations, though he acknowledged that further escalation could have an impact.
When questioned about activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet's (also known as Gun Jompalang) social media posts about bringing waste trucks to the area, Natthaphon remarked that it was up to the media to interpret the situation, but expressed more concern for public safety than any individual actions.
He also addressed the importance of caution, stressing that the Cambodian side had difficulties controlling its own crowds, which could result in unpredictable incidents. He called for public cooperation to maintain peace.
Regarding plans to construct a permanent border fence in Ban Nong Chan, Natthaphon outlined that the roadmap was still in progress, with several steps to follow.
He emphasized the need for a complete ceasefire to avoid complications during GBC discussions. The roadmap draft has been prepared and will soon be presented to the National Security Council, he added.
"Key topics for the upcoming GBC meeting will include mine clearance, addressing scams, and the ongoing border issues in Ban Nong Chan," he explained. Additionally, Japan has requested cooperation due to the impact of the Thailand-Cambodia situation on their businesses transporting parts.
He acknowledged that the ongoing border tensions could have long-term economic consequences and reiterated that the government was working hard to balance all aspects of the situation.
The ultimate goal, he stressed, was to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, and assured that there were no ulterior motives or external instructions involved.
Lastly, Natthaphon declined to comment on the upcoming court ruling regarding the phone conversation between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, which is scheduled for August 29.