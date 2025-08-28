Phumtham says Ban Nong Chan fence can be built after border dispute settlement

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated on Thursday that the construction of a fence to protect Thai territory at Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo can only occur once the General Border Committee (GBC) resolves the ongoing border dispute.

Phumtham clarified that the Thai army has not proposed the construction of a permanent fence at Ban Nong Chan to the government for consideration. He emphasised that the establishment of such a fence could only take place once the GBC meeting clearly resolves the border demarcation in that area.

Phumtham warned that any unresolved disputes could lead to further complications. "Areas, which are still under dispute, must be settled first, or else more trouble could arise," he said.