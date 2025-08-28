Phumtham says Ban Nong Chan fence can be built after border dispute settlement

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated on Thursday that the construction of a fence to protect Thai territory at Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo can only occur once the General Border Committee (GBC) resolves the ongoing border dispute.
Phumtham clarified that the Thai army has not proposed the construction of a permanent fence at Ban Nong Chan to the government for consideration. He emphasised that the establishment of such a fence could only take place once the GBC meeting clearly resolves the border demarcation in that area.
Phumtham warned that any unresolved disputes could lead to further complications. "Areas, which are still under dispute, must be settled first, or else more trouble could arise," he said.
Phumtham’s comments follow a statement by General Songwit Noonpackdee, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, who voiced support for building a permanent fence at Ban Nong Chan to prevent Cambodian encroachment. Cambodian nationals had previously established homes in the area, which Thailand say is within its territory.
The Ban Nong Chan area was historically used as a temporary shelter for Cambodian refugees fleeing conflict in the late 1970s. Thailand argues that some of these refugees remained, and Cambodia has since encouraged the establishment of a permanent settlement in violation of the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
Thailand claims that approximately 200 Cambodian families reside in the Ban Nong Chan area behind border markers 46 and 47. However, Cambodia refuses to accept these markers, insisting that the border should be drawn about eight metres into Thai-claimed territory.
Thailand has issued a two-month deadline for Cambodia to remove its citizens from the area. This deadline coincides with the upcoming GBC meeting on September 10. Thai authorities have warned that if the settlers are not removed, Thai forces will enforce territorial sovereignty.
Phumtham reiterated that the Thai government cannot take further action beyond lodging formal protests in accordance with international law. This statement was made in response to growing nationalist dissatisfaction.
He referred to a recent incident where a Thai soldier lost a leg after stepping on a landmine near Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin's Phanom Dong Rak district.
Phumtham revealed that Acting Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich has gathered evidence to present during the GBC meeting on September 10. He cautioned against hasty action, warning that if Thailand acted recklessly, it could risk repeating the mistakes made during the 2011 border dispute over Khao Phra Viharn.