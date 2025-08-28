Thailand gives Cambodia two-month deadline to vacate Ban Nong Chan

Major General Wanchana Sawasdee, Director of the Mission Coordination Office for National Security under the Directorate of Operations at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, has announced that if Cambodia does not evacuate its citizens from Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo province within two months, Thai forces will be authorised to remove them immediately.

The announcement follows reports of Cambodian settlers dismantling Thai barbed-wire fencing along the border. General Songwit Noonpakdee, Chief of Defence Forces, instructed senior military officers, including Maj Gen Wanchana, to inspect the Thai-Cambodian border at Ban Non Mak Mun, Ban Nong Ya Kaew, and Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo, on August 26.

The Burapha Task Force highlighted that the areas in question lie within Thai territory, yet Cambodians have constructed 18 homes in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, clearly encroaching on Thai land.

The inspection team also visited checkpoint S.40 at Ban Nong Chan to survey key border terrain. During five days of prior military operations, Thai forces had pushed back intruders into Cambodian territory, recorded land coordinates, and re-established barbed-wire barriers.

Ban Nong Chan is officially Thai sovereign territory. Historically, it served as temporary shelter for Cambodians fleeing past conflicts. However, after the cessation of hostilities, Cambodian settlers expanded their community, constituting a breach of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) 43.