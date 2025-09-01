Army spokesman slams Cambodia for actions defying ceasefire

He stressed that if Phnom Penh were sincere about a ceasefire, it should demonstrate tangible and verifiable actions.
His remarks came in response to Cambodian government spokesman Pen Bona, who insisted that Cambodia remained committed to the ceasefire agreement with Thailand and to international law, earning increasing recognition and praise on the global stage.
Pen Bona urged Thailand to adhere to the truce, avoid provocations that could lead to conflict, and prevent any escalation. He reiterated that Cambodia was dedicated to peace, friendship, cooperation, and border development, and had no desire for armed confrontation.
Winthai countered that the ceasefire should not be used merely as a communications tool to seek sympathy from the international community. He claimed Cambodia’s actual behaviour contradicted its statements, citing continued covert activity since the truce began.
These included the clandestine planting of landmines — some already detonated, others left to be triggered by Thai troops — the use of drones to harass and monitor Thai deployments, and the mobilisation of civilians to distort facts for international audiences.
He added that the Thai side had recently uncovered the use of improvised explosive devices, which are far more destructive than landmines, along the border, as well as ongoing information manipulation designed to discredit Thailand.
The army spokesman reiterated that if Cambodia were truly sincere in upholding the ceasefire, it should show concrete, verifiable actions rather than relying on political spin and public relations exercises.