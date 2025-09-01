Army spokesman slams Cambodia for actions defying ceasefire

He stressed that if Phnom Penh were sincere about a ceasefire, it should demonstrate tangible and verifiable actions.

His remarks came in response to Cambodian government spokesman Pen Bona, who insisted that Cambodia remained committed to the ceasefire agreement with Thailand and to international law, earning increasing recognition and praise on the global stage.

Pen Bona urged Thailand to adhere to the truce, avoid provocations that could lead to conflict, and prevent any escalation. He reiterated that Cambodia was dedicated to peace, friendship, cooperation, and border development, and had no desire for armed confrontation.