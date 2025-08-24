RTA, Second Army Area chief express condolences over troop’s death at Ta Muen Thom

The Second Army Area commander and the Royal Thai Army (RTA) have expressed condolences over the death of a young soldier guarding Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin, who succumbed to illness while on duty on Saturday.

Soldier dies while on duty at Prasat Ta Muen Thom

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, confirmed that Pvt Pitthayut Soda, 20, died inside a restroom at the base in Phanom Dong Rak district on Saturday evening. He was stationed to guard the ancient Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple near the Thai-Cambodian border.

Pitthayut, widely known online as “Pvt Giant,” gained public attention after confronting a Cambodian woman, Monkia, who accused Thai troops of intruding onto Cambodian soil at the disputed site.