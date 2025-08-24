RTA, Second Army Area chief express condolences over troop’s death at Ta Muen Thom

The Second Army Area commander and the Royal Thai Army (RTA) have expressed condolences over the death of a young soldier guarding Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin, who succumbed to illness while on duty on Saturday.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, confirmed that Pvt Pitthayut Soda, 20, died inside a restroom at the base in Phanom Dong Rak district on Saturday evening. He was stationed to guard the ancient Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple near the Thai-Cambodian border.
Pitthayut, widely known online as “Pvt Giant,” gained public attention after confronting a Cambodian woman, Monkia, who accused Thai troops of intruding onto Cambodian soil at the disputed site.
Boonsin said the soldier developed health problems while on border duty. He assured that Pitthayut’s family would receive the full welfare benefits entitled to those who die while serving on duty.
Maj Juthapat Prembanyat, assistant spokeswoman for the RTA, said the Army has already notified Pitthayut’s family of his death. She reiterated that they would receive welfare support and compensation in line with RTA regulations.
She added that Pitthayut volunteered for military service last year through the Army’s online recruitment project. He served as a rifleman in the 2nd Rifle Squad, 1st Rifle Platoon, 211th Infantry Company, 21st Infantry Battalion, under the Second Taskforce.
Preliminary information indicated that Pitthayut had no record of chronic illness, nor did he suffer from any wounds or engage in conflict before his death. The RTA is still awaiting autopsy results from Surin doctors to determine the exact cause.
Reports suggested that Pitthayut had previously vomited blood and was treated at hospital before being discharged with medication. Although his platoon granted him leave to recover, Pitthayut insisted on returning to the frontline out of concern for his fellow soldiers.