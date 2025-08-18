South Korean found dead in Cambodian scam compound, signs of torture reported

Cambodian police said the body was found Thursday in Kampot province, inside a large dumpster alongside another victim. South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed one of the dead as a Korean national surnamed Park.

The ministry said it immediately requested a full investigation from Cambodian authorities and is providing consular support to Park’s family, although officials noted that "confirming further details has been difficult."

What happened to Park appears bound up in the shadowy world of cybercrime compounds. The site where his body was discovered is one of dozens of massive operations in Cambodia reportedly run by Chinese organised crime groups. These compounds, often sealed off and heavily guarded, are infamous for voice phishing and fraudulent investment scams.