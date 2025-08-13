Solitary cell with mattress on the floor for South Korea's once powerful ex-first lady

Kim, arrested after a court approved a warrant citing the risk of evidence destruction, faces charges of bribery, stock fraud, and influence peddling. She denies the accusations, dismissing news reports of gifts exchanged for favours as unfounded.
The new detention centre, which opened in 2011, is one of the few in South Korea managed by a female warden. Kim’s cell is modest, furnished with a small table, a floor mattress, and basic amenities. She will be allowed daily outdoor exercise, except on Sundays, and will have separate access to the communal shower area. Despite her high profile, she will receive the same food as other inmates, which includes traditional Korean meals at a cost of about 1,500 won (US$1.08) per meal.
This marks a significant turn for Kim, whose wealth and influence were once central to the couple's success. Now, she faces prison at a time when her husband, also embroiled in legal troubles, has spent nearly 100 days in jail on charges of insurrection related to a failed martial law attempt. The couple’s high-profile scandals have often overshadowed Yoon’s presidency.
Kim, a former businesswoman and art expert, has long been a polarising figure in South Korea, with her outspoken views and active lobbying, particularly on controversial topics like banning dog meat consumption. She was instrumental in Yoon’s rise to power, according to former associates. Han Dong-soo, a former judge and prosecutor who worked with Yoon, described her as having "a politically strategic mind" and being a significant influence on her husband's career.
Kim’s case, like Yoon's, is still unfolding as both face mounting legal challenges
Reuters