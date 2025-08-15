South Korea National Day 2025: Strengthening Ties with Thailand for a Shared Future

It is also one of the few holidays celebrated in both South and North Korea. For South Korea, Gwangbokjeol is a day of reflection on the sacrifices made for independence and a celebration of the progress achieved in the decades since.

This year’s celebrations offer an opportunity to reflect not only on South Korea’s modern history but also on its enduring friendship with Thailand — a partnership that spans diplomacy, trade, culture, and shared values.



A day of national pride

Gwangbokjeol, meaning “the restoration of light,” is observed each year with official ceremonies, concerts, and community events across South Korea. Citizens display the national flag, Taegeukgi, at their homes, while the President delivers an address to the nation. Cultural performances, exhibitions, and re-enactments of historical moments help to remind younger generations of the country’s struggle for freedom and its journey toward democracy and prosperity.