South Korea National Day 2025: Strengthening Ties with Thailand for a Shared Future

It is also one of the few holidays celebrated in both South and North Korea. For South Korea, Gwangbokjeol is a day of reflection on the sacrifices made for independence and a celebration of the progress achieved in the decades since.
This year’s celebrations offer an opportunity to reflect not only on South Korea’s modern history but also on its enduring friendship with Thailand — a partnership that spans diplomacy, trade, culture, and shared values.
Gwangbokjeol, meaning “the restoration of light,” is observed each year with official ceremonies, concerts, and community events across South Korea. Citizens display the national flag, Taegeukgi, at their homes, while the President delivers an address to the nation. Cultural performances, exhibitions, and re-enactments of historical moments help to remind younger generations of the country’s struggle for freedom and its journey toward democracy and prosperity.
Thailand and South Korea established formal diplomatic relations in 1958, laying the foundation for a close and cooperative partnership. The two nations have maintained strong political ties, with regular high-level exchanges and collaboration in multilateral organisations such as ASEAN and the United Nations.
Their historical solidarity dates back to the Korean War (1950–1953), when Thailand sent troops to assist South Korea — a gesture still deeply appreciated in Seoul. This history of mutual support has strengthened trust and respect between the two nations.
Economic cooperation between Thailand and South Korea has grown steadily, fuelled by trade, investment, and technological collaboration. South Korean companies have a significant presence in Thailand in sectors such as electronics, automotive manufacturing, and retail, while Thai exports — including agricultural products, food, and raw materials — continue to find a strong market in South Korea.
Both countries are members of the Korea-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which have further facilitated bilateral trade. Emerging areas of cooperation include electric vehicles, renewable energy, digital technology, and smart city projects.
Thailand and South Korea also work closely in science, education, defence, and environmental sustainability. Academic exchanges and scholarship programmes have strengthened educational links, while defence cooperation has included joint training and officer exchanges. Collaborative initiatives in environmental protection and sustainable development are helping both nations address climate change and urbanisation challenges.
The cultural relationship is vibrant, with the Korean Wave (Hallyu) — encompassing K-pop, K-dramas, films, and cuisine — enjoying immense popularity in Thailand. At the same time, Thai culture has been making its mark in South Korea, with Thai food, festivals, and crafts attracting interest among South Koreans.
Tourism remains a vital link. Before the pandemic, South Korea was among the top sources of tourists to Thailand, while many South Koreans viewed Thailand as a top holiday destination. Direct air links between multiple cities have helped facilitate travel, and with tourism rebounding in 2025, both countries are expecting stronger visitor flows in the coming years.
As South Korea celebrates Gwangbokjeol in 2025, Seoul and Bangkok are looking ahead to deeper cooperation in digital innovation, green technologies, cultural industries, and sustainable tourism. Strengthening youth exchanges and promoting mutual cultural understanding will be crucial for the long-term vitality of the relationship.
From the shared sacrifices of the Korean War to today’s growing strategic and economic partnership, the friendship between South Korea and Thailand has continually evolved. On this National Liberation Day, the two nations not only celebrate South Korea’s freedom and achievements but also reaffirm their commitment to a future built on mutual respect, shared prosperity, and enduring solidarity.