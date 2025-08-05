South Korea begins dismantling border loudspeakers to ease tensions with the North

All fixed loudspeakers are expected to be removed within a few days, according to the ministry. Mobile and vehicle-mounted units were withdrawn following the June 11 order.

A Seoul-based expert projected the decision to be effective in reducing border tensions.

“This is not a reciprocal move, but a preemptive action that enhances South Korea’s image as a peace-loving nation,” said Yang Moo-jin, president and professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

He added that the move could mark the beginning of efforts to restore the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement. The accord was nullified after North Korea unilaterally withdrew from it in November 2023. South Korea later suspended the deal in June 2024 in response to North Korea’s launch of trash-filled balloons across the border.

Yang also stressed the importance of reviewing the scale and nature of joint South Korea-US military drills going forward.

“Military training is natural for any nation with armed forces. However, for progress toward a peace-based economic model on the Korean Peninsula, we must limit operations to defensive drills and halt retaliatory or large-scale punitive responses,” he said.

North Korea has yet to take corresponding steps.

“We’ve observed signs of maintenance work on some of their loudspeakers, but not removal,” said Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun during Monday’s briefing.

He noted that North Korea is believed to operate slightly more loudspeakers than South Korea, which reportedly had about 20 in use before June.

Meanwhile, Seoul's Defence Ministry confirmed that annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military drills with the United States will proceed as scheduled in mid-August.

Hwang Joo-young

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network