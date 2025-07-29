Iwaya, South Korea\'s Cho affirm cooperation at 1st meeting

They agreed to continue cooperation, including with the United States, in light of the deteriorating security environment surrounding the two Asian neighbours, such as the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

Cho is visiting Japan as his first foreign trip since taking office on July 21.

During the meeting, held at the Japanese Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Iwaya welcomed the fact that very close communication has been conducted between the two countries since the inauguration of the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.