Iwaya, South Korea\'s Cho affirm cooperation at 1st meeting

They agreed to continue cooperation, including with the United States, in light of the deteriorating security environment surrounding the two Asian neighbours, such as the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.
Cho is visiting Japan as his first foreign trip since taking office on July 21.
During the meeting, held at the Japanese Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Iwaya welcomed the fact that very close communication has been conducted between the two countries since the inauguration of the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.
Cho responded that he wants to develop relations with Japan in a future-oriented manner based on the policy of practical diplomacy.
The Japanese and South Korean top diplomats agreed to actively engage in mutual visits by high-level officials from the two countries. In June, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Lee agreed at their first meeting in Canada to continue so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders.
The two ministers also agreed to continue promoting three-way cooperation involving China, which Iwaya described as an important framework for the region. This year, Japan holds the presidency of the trilateral framework.
They also exchanged views on North Korea's nuclear and missile development as well as its past abductions of Japanese nationals.
Cho will visit Ishiba on Wednesday. He will then travel to the United States to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
