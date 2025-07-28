Various measures taken in Japan to reduce food waste

Akindo Sushiro Co., which runs conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro, and five other major restaurant operators have launched a project to produce methane gas from leftovers and food scraps as fuel for power generation.
JFE Engineering Corp. is in charge of power generation and distribution, while the electricity can be purchased at a low price by participating companies, also including Royal Holdings Co., which operates Royal Host restaurants, and Duskin Co., the operator of Mister Doughnut stores.
At the end of last year, meanwhile, Meiji Co. established a directly managed store, "Meiji the Sutenai (don't throw away) Factory," in Saitama, north of Tokyo, mainly selling dairy products such as yoghurt whose best-before date is approaching.
"The name of the store reflects our desire to 'not throw away' products that can still be eaten," an official of the food maker said.
In the retail and food industries, there is a business practice known as the "one-third rule." For example, if a product has three weeks from the date of manufacture to its best-before date, it must be delivered to retailers within the first week.
It has been pointed out that this is a factor behind an increase in food waste, because products that have passed the deadline are subject to disposal.
Meiji's directly managed store, however, sells products that have passed the delivery deadline at about 40 pct off the suggested retail prices. They remain on store shelves until the best-before date.
The store was scheduled to close in April this year, but it remains open due to its popularity.
Elsewhere, Lawson Inc. is focusing on frozen "onigiri" rice balls and bread, which can be sold for a long time, increasing the number of its convenience stores handling them from July 15. The best-before date of frozen onigiri is about one year, and that of frozen bread is about 200 days, contributing to reductions in food waste.
Also, in July last year, the expiration dates of some regular onigiri products were extended by six hours thanks to comprehensive hygiene management.
