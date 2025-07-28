Various measures taken in Japan to reduce food waste

It has been pointed out that this is a factor behind an increase in food waste, because products that have passed the deadline are subject to disposal.

Meiji's directly managed store, however, sells products that have passed the delivery deadline at about 40 pct off the suggested retail prices. They remain on store shelves until the best-before date.

The store was scheduled to close in April this year, but it remains open due to its popularity.

Elsewhere, Lawson Inc. is focusing on frozen "onigiri" rice balls and bread, which can be sold for a long time, increasing the number of its convenience stores handling them from July 15. The best-before date of frozen onigiri is about one year, and that of frozen bread is about 200 days, contributing to reductions in food waste.

Also, in July last year, the expiration dates of some regular onigiri products were extended by six hours thanks to comprehensive hygiene management.

