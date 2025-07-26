When Ishiba Would Resign May Depend on Upcoming Political Events

Despite Ishiba reiterating his intention to stay in office, calls for his resignation are growing within his Liberal Democratic Party after the party's poor showing in the House of Councillors election this month.

"I'll manage the nation with my utmost sense of alarm and responsibility to leave a better Japan for the next era," Ishiba said in a speech in the resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Friday.

Earlier that day, Ishiba reportedly told a meeting of the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties that he had not said he would resign.

Ishiba could face direct calls for his resignation at a meeting of LDP lawmakers in both Diet chambers scheduled for Monday.

Separately, middle-ranking and younger LDP members are seeking to hold a general meeting of LDP lawmakers to question the prime minister's responsibility. On Friday, they said they had collected signatures from one-third of the party's lawmakers, the minimum required to hold such a meeting.