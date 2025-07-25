Japan-US tariff deal to carry no joint paper: Ishiba

Ishiba commented on a meeting among leaders of Japanese ruling and opposition parties that was held following the agreement, including a 15 per cent US reciprocal tariff on imports from Japan, cut from 25 per cent announced earlier.

The opposition parties criticised the Japanese government for failing to issue a joint statement on the agreement. They also urged the government to compile a supplementary budget plan, citing the need for economic measures to cushion the tariff impact.

The meeting was attended by Tetsuo Saito, leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and opposition party heads, including Yoshihiko Noda of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

"We achieved an agreement that serves both countries' national interests while protecting what we should protect," Ishiba said at the beginning of the meeting.

The opposition parties urged Ishiba to explain the details of the agreement.