Japan Voices 'Deep Concern' Over Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes

Japan has expressed profound apprehension regarding the escalating military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, urging both nations to exercise "maximum restraint" and seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 24th July 2025, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi addressed the recent hostilities.

The Japanese government's statement highlighted deep concern over the military confrontation that erupted on 24th July, noting that tensions have persisted since an earlier clash on 28th May.