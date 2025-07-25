Japan Voices 'Deep Concern' Over Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes

Japan has expressed profound apprehension regarding the escalating military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, urging both nations to exercise "maximum restraint" and seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue.
In a statement issued on Thursday, 24th July 2025, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi addressed the recent hostilities.
The Japanese government's statement highlighted deep concern over the military confrontation that erupted on 24th July, noting that tensions have persisted since an earlier clash on 28th May.
These ongoing tensions have already led to restrictions on the movement of people and goods across the shared border.
Japan has been actively involved in efforts to encourage de-escalation between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.
"A sound relationship between Cambodia and Thailand is extremely important for peace and stability in the region," the statement read. "Japan urges both Cambodia and Thailand to exercise maximum restraint and strongly hopes that the tension between the two countries will be eased peacefully through dialogue."
Tokyo's intervention underscores international anxieties over the protracted border dispute, which continues to pose a threat to regional stability.