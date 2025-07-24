China urges dialogue after 9 killed in Thai-Cambodian border clashes

According to media reports, an armed conflict that erupted on Thursday between Thailand and Cambodia has killed nine Thai civilians across three provinces.
Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that Thailand and Cambodia are both friendly neighbours of China and important members of ASEAN.
He emphasised that resolving their differences through dialogue and consultation is in the fundamental and long-term interests of all parties involved.
"We are deeply concerned about the current developments and hope that the two sides will resolve their issues properly through dialogue and consultation," Guo said.
The spokesman said that from the perspective of the common interests and aspirations of countries in the region, China has upheld a fair and impartial position.
"China has been and will continue to facilitate peace and dialogue in its own way, playing a constructive role in easing tensions and cooling down the situation," Guo said.
Mo Jingxi
China Daily
Asia News Network