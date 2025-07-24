Malaysian PM Urges Immediate De-escalation in Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has issued a heartfelt plea to Thailand and Cambodia, urging both nations to urgently de-escalate the escalating violence along their shared border.
The Malaysian leader voiced his profound concern over the deteriorating situation, stressing the critical need for a diplomatic resolution.
Speaking from Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Anwar revealed that he has already dispatched messages to the leaders in Bangkok and Phnom Penh, expressing his hope for direct, private discussions with both the Thai and Cambodian Prime Ministers later this evening.
"The situation is profoundly worrying because both countries are pivotal members of ASEAN and immediate neighbours to Malaysia," Anwar stated. "I have conveyed my message to the Prime Ministers on both sides and fully intend to engage with them either today or tonight."
He further underscored the necessity of dialogue, adding: "At the very least, our hope is for them to reduce the tensions and return to the negotiating table... I remain a steadfast believer that peace is the only viable path forward."