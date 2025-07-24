Malaysian PM Urges Immediate De-escalation in Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has issued a heartfelt plea to Thailand and Cambodia, urging both nations to urgently de-escalate the escalating violence along their shared border.

The Malaysian leader voiced his profound concern over the deteriorating situation, stressing the critical need for a diplomatic resolution.

Speaking from Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Anwar revealed that he has already dispatched messages to the leaders in Bangkok and Phnom Penh, expressing his hope for direct, private discussions with both the Thai and Cambodian Prime Ministers later this evening.